5 cool things at CES

What might improve safety? At least potentially, adding thermal imaging cameras to the sensor suites. They have a knack for complementing the weaknesses of traditional cameras, namely by peering through foggy weather and handling sudden transitions from light conditions to dark and vice versa.

Israeli tech company AdaSky is making both in-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure thermal cameras that are gaining traction and interest in the marketplace.

"Last year at CES, the question I got was 'Why should we add thermal,' " said Yakov Shaharabani, CEO of AdaSky. "This year, the question is, 'Tell me about your performance and cost.' "

FLIR, another provider of thermal cameras, inked a deal with supplier Veoneer earlier this year to provide thermal cameras to an unnamed purveyor of Level 4 self-driving systems. Expect this to be the start of a broader trend.