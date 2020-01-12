5 cool things at CES

LAS VEGAS — Long known for its sizzle, CES contained plenty of substance this year.
From the tech-friendly city envisioned by Toyota to specific near-term products that support better driver-assist systems, there was no shortage of ambition at the annual gadget showcase-turned-auto show.
The wares included items that have flown below the radar of the headlines emerging from Las Vegas. Here's a look at some of the cool things and notable developments from CES that you may have missed but nonetheless may sway developments in the transportation realm in the decade ahead.