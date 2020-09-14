Yukon steps up Denali's interior luxe

DETROIT — The redesigned GMC Yukon boasts a new perk for Denali buyers — an exclusive interior for customers who want a luxury feel without the luxury badge, GMC says. The 2021 Yukon Denali interior features four color theme options, each with a unique authentic wood. Some are hand-treated. The large SUV also has an exclusive instrument panel, unique stitching and 14 Bose speakers.

"This is far and away the nicest interior we've ever put into a GMC, really giving [owners] that first-class experience," said Stuart Pierce, senior marketing manager for GMC trucks and full-size SUVs. "The whole idea here is to go beyond what GMC has ever done before and provide an interior that's exceptionally comfortable, exceptionally beautiful, something people will be comfortable spending a lot of time in."

One out of every four GMC pickups and SUVs sold is a Denali, brand officials say. The average transaction price for the 2019 Yukon was $63,000, and 56 percent of Yukons sold were Denali, GMC said. GMC sold 41,697 Yukons last year and 32,976 Yukon XLs. Combined, they ranked No. 3 in the large-SUV segment, behind the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition, according to the Automotive News Data Center.

The 2021 Yukon Denali with two-wheel drive starts at $69,695, including destination fees, $700 more than the 2020 model and nearly $18,000 more than the SLE base trim. The larger Yukon XL Denali starts at $72,395.

Denali customers can afford a luxury brand but instead choose Denali, which debuted on the Yukon about two decades ago, for the substance without the flashiness they perceive from luxury brands, Pierce said.