Will Nissan introduce an electric compact pickup?

As Nissan simultaneously works to electrify its product portfolio and figure out how to re-spark its truck strategy, the Japanese automaker could be exploring a product to do both: a small, lightweight electric pickup for the U.S.

Nissan is studying a new model that would slot below its Frontier midsize pickup, according to a person familiar with the matter.

This year, Nissan said that all of its "new vehicle offerings" in key markets will be electrified by the early 2030s.

Small pickups are suddenly an industry white space. The nascent compact pickup segment so far consists of the upcoming Ford Maverick and just-launched Hyundai Santa Cruz, but it is forecast to grow to about 99,000 units in 2023, according to IHS Markit data.

A compact pickup would reposition Nissan in a segment that consumers expect the brand to play in, given its historical success with the Frontier, said Tyson Jominy, vice president for data and analytics at J.D. Power.