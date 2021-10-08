As it launches first EV, Genesis sees a newly level playing field

The Genesis brand's first strike in what's likely to be a contentious battle for the hearts of luxury EV buyers is the GV60. The compact crossover, due next year, is bursting with engineering and design advances that have caught the eye of industry analysts.

"What we're seeing in the GV60 is a really compelling design, first of all, but also a sense that it's fully baked," said Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com. "A lot of these electric cars feel like: It's close, but it's not fully baked."

There was certainly a lot to bake with the GV60.

The crossover is the first Genesis product built on the Hyundai group's E-GMP platform for battery-electric and fuel cell vehicles. The 800-volt battery architecture means that it can charge faster than with the traditional 400-volt systems used by competitors such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes and even Tesla, according to Hyundai engineers.

The GV60 allows for multiple configurations using its standard 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery. The most basic build will have a single rear-drive motor with 225 hp and an estimated 280 miles of range on the Korean test cycle. The top model with two motors will have 430 hp and about 230 miles of range, Genesis said.

The battery system allows the GV60 to charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes under ideal conditions. The crossover also comes with a Boost Mode that increases power output for 10 seconds. That enables the top all-wheel-drive trim to hit 60 mph in under four seconds, Genesis said.