Why some major Polestar 3 features might already be known

Volvo for weeks has been releasing details on the EX90, which is closely linked to Polestar's first crossover.

Polestar aims to sell 67,000 Polestar 3s globally by 2024. At that volume the BMW iX and Tesla Model X rival would account for 30 percent of the Volvo subsidiary's overall sales.

Polestar will have its biggest car reveal in two years this week, but some details on the Volvo subsidiary's first crossover might have already been revealed.

Why? Because of Polestar 3's close ties to its platform mate, the Volvo EX90.

Volvo has been sharing details on the EX90 since September 21.

Therefore, there is a good chance that the Polestar 3 will have a version of the EX90's "invisible shield of safety" designed to help reduce accidents that cause serious injuries or death.

The system in the EX90 will be augmented by lidar technology from Luminar that can detect pedestrians at distance of up to 250 meter even at highway speeds.

Polestar said in June that the Polestar 3 would have lidar sensors from Luminar as well as centralized computing power Nvidia.

While Volvo has not revealed the EX90's target range, Polestar says that its Tesla Model X and BMW iX rival will feature a dual-motor drivetrain and a large battery, resulting in a target range of more than 373 miles.

Another safe bet is that the Polestar 3 will have an interior radar system designed to ensure that no one is unknowingly left behind in the car, with the aim of preventing injuries or deaths.

Hot car deaths have taken the lives of more than 900 children in the U.S. since 1998, Volvo said, quoting government statistics.

To stop this from happening the EX90 will feature sensors integrated in the overhead console, roof-mounted reading lamps and the trunk that can detect sub-millimeter movement, this includes the breathing patterns of a child.

It is also likely that Polestar will join its parent in offering bi-directional charging capability. Not doing so would be out of character for the 5-year-old brand, which has frequently chided rivals because of their slow transition away from combustion cars.

“With just 1.5 percent of the vehicles on the road being electric today, it is clear we are living in an EV bubble, not an EV boom," Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said in a release. "We need governments to lead the charge with robust policies, both on infrastructure and addressing electricity prices so that drivers can confidently go electric, but more importantly, car makers must act now and not wait for policy changes.”

Although the EX90 and Polestar 3 will share a lot of tech under their skins, Ingenlath told Automotive News Europe earlier this year that once the premium large SUVs are seen side by side on the road "it will be so obvious to everyone that the offer is very different."

"The aim of the Polestar range is to be sportier and to have a stronger focus on the driver," Ingenlath said. "It will also have a more daring design."

Polestar has the green light to show its model first. The Polestar 3 will make its world debut on Wednesday.

The world will have about a month to determine the visible differences between two SUV as Volvo says it will not share images of the EX90 until Nov. 9.

