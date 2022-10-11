Why some major Polestar 3 features might already be known

Polestar will have its biggest car reveal in two years this week, but some details on the Volvo subsidiary's first crossover might have already been revealed.

Why? Because of Polestar 3's close ties to its platform mate, the Volvo EX90.

Volvo has been sharing details on the EX90 since September 21.

Therefore, there is a good chance that the Polestar 3 will have a version of the EX90's "invisible shield of safety" designed to help reduce accidents that cause serious injuries or death.

The system in the EX90 will be augmented by lidar technology from Luminar that can detect pedestrians at distance of up to 250 meter even at highway speeds.

Polestar said in June that the Polestar 3 would have lidar sensors from Luminar as well as centralized computing power Nvidia.

While Volvo has not revealed the EX90's target range, Polestar says that its Tesla Model X and BMW iX rival will feature a dual-motor drivetrain and a large battery, resulting in a target range of more than 373 miles.

Another safe bet is that the Polestar 3 will have an interior radar system designed to ensure that no one is unknowingly left behind in the car, with the aim of preventing injuries or deaths.

Hot car deaths have taken the lives of more than 900 children in the U.S. since 1998, Volvo said, quoting government statistics.