Nissan Titan said to be on the chopping block

Nissan Motor Co. plans to exit the full-size pickup market after years of failing to make a major dent in the giant Detroit-dominated segment.

"There's no plan engineering's working on for replacing it, updating it," a source briefed on the matter told Automotive News. "It's dead."

The source, who asked not to be identified, said that Nissan is determining whether to pull the plug for the 2024 or 2025 model year.

Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman said the Titan "remains in Nissan's truck lineup for the 2022 model year and beyond."

"Titan is an important part of Nissan's showroom, " he said.

But two leading industry forecasters, LMC Automotive and AutoForecast Solutions, also do not expect Nissan to introduce a redesigned Titan once production of the current generation ends by late 2024.

Despite a $230 million update in 2019 that delivered a more powerful V-8 engine and updated styling, the Titan has failed to move the market share needle.

Nissan, a Japanese manufacturer that helped pioneer small pickups in the American market in the 1970s and '80s, has been trying to crack the full-size segment for nearly two decades without much success.

The main reasons: The full-size pickup market expects brands to be competitive with a vast array of variations in different engine and seating configurations; and in the end, truck-driving consumers simply wouldn't give up their loyalties to Ford, Chevrolet, GMC and Ram.