Fisker plans high-end models to take on premium rivals

Electric-car startup Fisker will develop two new, high-end, low-volume models, CEO Henrik Fisker said.

The models will slot above the upcoming Ocean SUV and the automaker's second car, a mass-market EV called Pear (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution).

The vehicles will be aimed at customers of traditional high-end brands, Fisker told Automotive News Europe in an interview.

"We have to get car enthusiasts behind us and to do that we want to have a smaller group to create some really dramatic unique car enthusiast vehicles," Fisker said of the company's planned new R&D center in the UK, which will develop the vehicles.

The center will likely be based near Oxford, England, Fisker added.

Fisker has recruited Aston Martin's director of special projects, David King, to lead the center, which will be called Magic Works, the company said.

The models will utilize lower-volume tooling and higher-grade body panel materials such as aluminum and carbon fiber similar to Aston Martin and Ferrari.

"That is where David's strengths come in having worked with these high-end materials," Fisker said.

The company is aiming for annual volumes of about 5,000 to 10,000 for each car, compared to 50,000 to 100,000 units for the Ocean and Pear, he added.

The company hopes to launch the two low-volume models in 2024.

One of the cars will be priced about 70,000 euros to 80,000 euros ($81,000 to $93,000) and will be based on Fisker's Magna-developed platform, while the second model will be lower volume and will cost over 100,000 euros and will use an unnamed platform, Fisker said.