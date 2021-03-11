What sets the Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer apart

Jeep made its name with a rugged, off-road persona, but the brand is about to add a luxurious tint with the hulking 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

The three-row utility vehicles are taking the brand upstream with a mix of size, craftsmanship and technological prowess that it hasn't offered before.

The body-on-frame SUVs will bear the Jeep name, but they'll come with their own character, says Christian Meunier, Jeep's global boss.

Jeep is introducing the production versions of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer on Thursday. A Grand Wagoneer concept was unveiled last summer.

The vehicles will reach dealerships in the second half of the year.