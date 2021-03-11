What sets the Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer apart

Separate V-8 engines, unique roofs, hoods, grilles, LED lighting, fender flares and interiors distinguish Jeep's two biggest SUVs.

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer Series II will be power by a 5.7-liter V-8 engine.

Jeep made its name with a rugged, off-road persona, but the brand is about to add a luxurious tint with the hulking 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

The three-row utility vehicles are taking the brand upstream with a mix of size, craftsmanship and technological prowess that it hasn't offered before.

The body-on-frame SUVs will bear the Jeep name, but they'll come with their own character, says Christian Meunier, Jeep's global boss.

Jeep is introducing the production versions of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer on Thursday. A Grand Wagoneer concept was unveiled last summer.

The vehicles will reach dealerships in the second half of the year.

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer features Uconnect 5 and 10.1-inch touchscreen radio.

"Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are born from Jeep, but their character is different from the rest of the brand. They are born with a flair of their own," Meunier said during a media preview of the vehicles. "And [they're] not only what they used to be, they are modern and forward-looking. There is a pure DNA we're building on to make these products absolutely unique."

Jeep is in the midst of a product overhaul that is pushing the brand into new territory and reshaping its most high-profile nameplates. In addition to the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, 2021 will see the introduction of the next-generation Grand Cherokee, which will get its first three-row variant in the second quarter and an electrified 4xe version later this year. The V-8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 is due out in the spring, and a freshened Compass will join the lineup in the months ahead.

Pricing

The Wagoneer, with a starting price of $59,995 for the Series I, will compete in what Jeep calls the heart of the large SUV market. But the base 4x2 model won't be available at launch. Early buyers who want the lowest-priced Wagoneer will have to pay $69,995 for the standard Series II 4x2 model.

The Series II configuration includes 20-inch wheels, a 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 touch screen, nine-speaker Alpine audio system, tri-zone climate control and nappa leather bench seats.

The 2022 Grand Wagoneer, shown in Series III trim, features a unique hood and roof.

The Grand Wagoneer, opening at $88,995, will reach higher into the luxury market and square off with models such as the Lincoln Navigator and Cadillac Escalade, which have dominated the segment for more than 20 years. Prices include shipping.

A fully loaded Grand Wagoneer will cross $111,000.

Capability

The Wagoneer comes with a 5.7-liter V-8 engine, which features the next generation of Stellantis' 48-volt eTorque mild-hybrid system, which is rated at 392 hp and 404 pound-feet of torque. The Grand Wagoneer is loaded with a 6.4-liter V-8 engine that generates 471 hp and 455 pound-feet of torque.

The vehicles will be able to tow up to 10,000 pounds.

Both models have eight-speed transmissions and feature five drive modes: auto, sport, rock, snow and sand/mud. There are three available 4x4 systems.

The Grand Wagoneer's Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen.

Jeep said there was an emphasis on designing a body-on-frame structure that used "high-strength steel to bolster vehicle performance, safety, reliability and reduce overall weight."

Consumers can now order from a list of 12 available pre-configured models. Jeep said customers can place a reservation through wagoneer.com, select a dealer and put down a $500 deposit. A Wagoneer concierge will then reach out to initiate the order process, provide vehicle updates and assist with any dealer interactions.

Tech

The lofty price tags come with a full roster of gadgets.

The big Jeeps build on the feature-rich pedigrees of their predecessors — the Wagoneer came out in 1962, the Grand Wagoneer in 1984 — and will serve as technological showcases for the brand.

They will be the first SUVs with a front-passenger infotainment screen. The 10.25-inch screen, which is shielded from the driver by a privacy film on the glass, allows a passenger to watch movies in addition to sending destinations to the driver.

Other tech goodies include the integration of Amazon Fire TV for Auto, which will give users access to shows, movies, apps, vehicle features and the Alexa personal assistant.

Hands-free active driving assist will be available down the line.

PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 Jeep Wagoneer
2022 Jeep Wagoneer
2022 Jeep Wagoneer side rear
2022 Jeep Wagoneer rear
2022 Jeep Wagoneer interior dash
2022 Jeep Wagoneer seats
2022 Jeep Wagoneer front
2022 Jeep Wagoneer rear quarter
2022 Jeep Wagoneer front quarter
2022 Jeep Wagoneer
2022 Jeep Wagoneer side rear
2022 Jeep Wagoneer rear
2022 Jeep Wagoneer interior dash
2022 Jeep Wagoneer seats
2022 Jeep Wagoneer front
2022 Jeep Wagoneer rear quarter
2022 Jeep Wagoneer front quarter
Unique styling cues

Different design touches separate the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

While the Wagoneer models feature LED headlamps, fog lamps, accent badging and a standard side step, the Grand Wagoneer offers a two-tone black accent roof, a more distinctive hood and grille, unique premium LED lighting, fender flares and power retractable side steps as standard equipment.

The interiors also have their own touches. The Wagoneer is equipped with a one-piece instrument panel, for example, while the Grand Wagoneer features a two-piece design.

Meunier said most premium utility vehicles today have "become plain, with nothing new to say." He said many of them have become "invisible."

"On the contrary, Wagoneer has a spirit of its own, and a very distinctive one, which speaks of pioneers and visionaries," Meunier said. "We will bring soul to the segment."

PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer rear quarter
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer front
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer interior dash
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer front seats
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer seats
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer cargo
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer rear
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer rear quarter
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer front
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer interior dash
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer front seats
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer seats
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer cargo
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer rear
