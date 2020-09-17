VW's new subcompact crossover will be called Taos; reveal set for Oct. 13

Volkswagen has confirmed that its new subcompact crossover will be called the Taos in the U.S. and says it will reveal the vehicle Oct. 13.

Automotive News reported the name Monday in a story on the brand's future product plans. A spokesman for the brand said the subcompact crossover — which will slot below the Tiguan in price — will carry the Taos name in markets across the Western Hemisphere.

"It was important to choose a name that really embodied the nature of the car and the town of Taos, New Mexico was a perfect fit. It's a small city that offers big things — from outdoor adventure to arts and design and great cuisine," Hein Schafer, senior vice president for product marketing and strategy for Volkswagen of America, said in a written statement Thursday.

Taos is a town of 6,000 residents with a world-class ski resort, and it is home to the Rio Grande Gorge and a 1,000-year-old Native American community.

The Taos, which is believed to be about 10 inches shorter than the Tiguan, is similar in size to the Volkswagen Tharu, a subcompact crossover the brand sells in China. When the new vehicle was previously spied in South America, it was thought it would carry the name Tarek. The Taos will be built at Volkswagen's factories in Puebla, Mexico, and Argentina.