VW's ID4 plan: Poach RAV4, CR-V shoppers

Owners and lessees will have three years of free charging available to them through Electrify America's network of charging stations.

Production of the ID4s destined for the U.S. is currently concentrated in VW's plant in Zwickau, Germany, where it is being outfitted with the 82-kWh battery pack. Ultimately, assembly will be spread across five plants: two in Germany, two in China and one in the U.S.

Keogh said that, at least initially, availability of the ID4 would be constrained in the U.S., and he hopes VW dealers will not try to add their own premiums to its price if the ID4 becomes a hot product.

"I'm going to err on the side of endless optimism. I think they will do the right thing," Keogh said of VW's dealers, some of whom he said had a "chip on their shoulder" because of their experience traversing the brand's diesel emissions scandal and facing competition from direct-sale EV manufacturers such as Tesla.

"We are looking to build a process here ... that we want to be open, transparent and clear," he said. "If there is any BS, frankly, we're going to do something about it, because we think it's inappropriate."

When production begins in 2022 in Chattanooga, the ID4 will be available with a smaller battery pack and a starting price under $35,000, Keogh said. A final determination on the size of the smaller battery pack has not yet been made.

"When you see what the car is capable of when you drive the car, we're going to be in one of these places where it's the right place, the right time, with the right vehicle, without a doubt," Keogh said.