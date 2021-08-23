VW's freshened '22 Jetta gets power boost

Volkswagen's freshened 2022 Jetta sedan will feature a slightly larger engine, more standard equipment, an additional trim level and modest styling changes intended to keep the brand's entry-level vehicle attractive to newcomers to VW.

Due in U.S. dealerships by the end of the year, the latest Jetta gets new front and rear fascias and a new grille to differentiate it from the outgoing model. It receives interior upgrades as well, including a standard 8-inch digital cockpit instrument cluster, heated side mirrors and Wi-Fi capability, along with VW's Car-Net infotainment software suite.

Under the hood, the previous standard 1.4-liter base engine has been replaced with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine that makes 158 hp, up 11 hp from the previous model. The engine is mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, giving the Jetta more torque at lower rpms than the current engine.