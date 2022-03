The lack of supply meant that the automaker was unable to produce enough exhibition and demonstration vehicles for all its dealerships, according to a letter to dealerships seen by Automotive News sister publication Automobilwoche.

The car will now launch on May 6, assuming VW can provide the necessary exhibition or demonstration cars by then, Automobilwoche reported.

The ID5 is built at VW's factory in Zwickau, Germany. VW had been forced to pause production at the plant due to supply bottlenecks caused by the war in Ukraine but output is due to resume next week.