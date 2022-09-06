Next VW Tiguan to move further upmarket

Photos of a new VW Tiguan — likely to be the last generation powered by a gas engine — signal the crossover will receive new front fascia and lighting while retaining much of its familiar shape and dimensions, along with more rounded styling.

BRIAN WILLIAMS | SPIEDBILDE

The VW brand's third-generation Tiguan crossover has been spotted undergoing road testing in Europe.

Spy photographers captured undisguised shots of the next-generation Volkswagen Tiguan as the crossover was testing in the Austrian Alps, showing the redesigned version of the German brand's top seller due to arrive in the U.S. in 2025.

Photos indicate the third-generation Tiguan — likely to be the last generation powered by an internal combustion engine — will receive a new front fascia and lighting while retaining much of its shape and dimensions, along with more rounded styling.

No images of the test model's interior are available, but VW has been attempting to move the Tiguan upmarket, especially after the introduction of the Taos in 2021 in the same segment. That means the next-generation Tiguan is likely to feature the brand's top-of-the-line driver-assist, infotainment and safety technology.

Through the first half of the year, Tiguan remains VW's top-selling nameplate in the U.S. despite a 41 percent sales decline to 38,728 units behind supply constraints. Also VW's top-selling nameplate globally, the next-generation Tiguan is expected to arrive in Europe and China prior to its launch in the U.S.

