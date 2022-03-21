VW sets target for ID Buzz sales

BERLIN -- Volkswagen has a high sales goal for its retro-styled ID Buzz battery-electric van.

"We want to sell around 120,000 units a year," Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Ralf Brandstaetter said during a livestream of the company’s fiscal and product outlook for 2022 and beyond.

The ID Buzz is the "most emotional " member of VW's ID family of battery-electric cars, and has what it takes to become a bestseller, Brandstaetter said.

The ID Buzz has styling elements that recall the Microbus, which become an icon of the 1960s Hippie era. Much attention has been paid to the van's two-tone paint scheme, retro-futuristic design, and eco-conscious selection of materials on the interior.