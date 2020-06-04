VW refresh of slow-selling Arteon coming June 24

Volkswagen Group says it plans to digitally reveal a refreshed 2021 Arteon sedan from Germany on June 24 that will feature a redesigned cockpit, more advanced driver-assist systems and an upgraded infotainment system, along with styling changes.

The brand's top-end sedan was first shown in early 2017 in Europe but was late arriving to the United States after its launch was caught up in widespread industry delays over the implementation of a new global emissions testing regimen, known as WLTP. As a result, Volkswagen dealers in the U.S. didn't begin selling the Arteon until April 2019.

The refreshed model "will be given a completely new cockpit environment to match its exclusive nature, and the latest modular infotainment matrix (MIB3) systems will be integrated to ensure the best possible connectivity," Volkswagen said in a statement about the June 24 unveiling. The brand will also unveil a new wagon version of the Arteon on that date, but that vehicle will not be sold in the United States.

Volkswagen said the refreshed Arteon will receive several updated driver-assist capabilities, including the vehicle's ability to take over "steering acceleration and braking at speeds of up to 130 mph -- under the control of the driver." However, those features are unlikely to remain on versions homologated for sale in the United States.

In the first quarter, Volkswagen sold just 788 Arteons in the U.S. In 2019, it sold just 2,449 nationwide.