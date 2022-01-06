VW poised to unveil retro-microbus EV in March

VW’s original microbus -- the colorful, bread loaf-shaped van that was a regular sight in the 1960s at music festivals including Woodstock -- has a dedicated fan following. The German company previously said it plans to sell its battery-powered successor in Europe and the U.S. The ID Buzz was previously expected to arrive in 2023.

The EV prototype was seen being tested in Germany last summer .

VW has embarked on an ambitious push to dethrone Tesla Inc. as the global electric-car sales leader. The German company last month allocated 89 billion euros ($100 billion) to EV and software development over the next half decade and has built a dedicated architecture that will underpin a total of 27 battery-powered models by the end of this year.