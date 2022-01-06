VW poised to unveil retro-microbus EV in March

VW’s original microbus -- the colorful, bread loaf-shaped van that was a regular sight in the 1960s at music festivals including Woodstock -- has a dedicated fan following. The German company previously said it plans to sell its battery-powered successor in Europe and the U.S. The ID Buzz was previously expected to arrive in 2023.
The EV prototype was seen being tested in Germany last summer.
VW has embarked on an ambitious push to dethrone Tesla Inc. as the global electric-car sales leader. The German company last month allocated 89 billion euros ($100 billion) to EV and software development over the next half decade and has built a dedicated architecture that will underpin a total of 27 battery-powered models by the end of this year.