VW ID4's opening gambit: 250-mile range, $379 leases, free charging

NEW YORK -- Volkswagen's ID4 battery-powered compact crossover will hit U.S. dealerships late this year with an estimated 250-mile range from its 82-kilowatt-hour battery pack, three years of free charging and a $379-a-month lease price to announce its presence.
The long-awaited U.S. start to VW's $50 billion-plus investment in electrification, the ID4 will go on sale first in California and other zero-emission vehicle states. It will carry a sticker price of $41,190 including shipping but excluding any federal and state incentives.
Sales in 2020 are expected to be limited — VW begins taking $100 reservations today — but they will fulfill a legal obligation that EVs be offered across Volkswagen Group by the end of this year, as part of the German automaker's multibillion settlement of its diesel emissions cheating scandal. However, by mid-2021, the ID4 is expected to be available for purchase or lease across nearly all of VW's 650 U.S. dealerships.
Initially, the ID4 will be rear-wheel drive and powered by a 201-hp motor attached to the rear axle, delivering 228 pound-feet of torque. Later versions will introduce all-wheel drive by adding a motor to the front axle, boosting the crossover to 302 hp.
The ID4 will be able to accommodate up to 125-kilowatt fast charging, enabling the battery to be recharged to 80 percent from 5 percent in about 30 minutes, the automaker said. Owners and lessees will have three years of free charging available to them through Electrify America's network of charging stations.