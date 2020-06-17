VW ID4 EV breaks cover online

The first undisguised images of Volkswagen's upcoming ID4 battery electric crossover have leaked online, showing that it will hue closely to the styling of the German automaker's fossil fuel-powered lineup while maintaining elements that identify it as an EV.

Images of the Tiguan-size EV appeared on vwidtalk.com, a forum about VW's EV lineup.

Automotive News has confirmed the authenticity of the images.

VW declined to comment,

The ID4, which is set to go on sale in the U.S. at the end of 2020, is the VW brand's second EV produced on a new MEB global architecture. The first, a Golf-size hatchback called the ID3, has been delayed by software glitches and is expected to begin deliveries in Europe in September.

The smaller ID3 is not expected to be sold in the U.S.