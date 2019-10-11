VW gives a glimpse of new Golf

FRANKFURT -- Volkswagen gave a glimpse of the new-generation Golf while confirming that the car would be ready to launch in Europe later this year despite software glitches that marred development.

VW published sketches of the new Golf's exterior and interior.

The hatchback will be more connected and more digital than its predecessor, the automaker said in a statement on Thursday.

"The exterior design looks more dynamic than ever before, but it is still clearly recognizable as a Golf from every perspective," VW said.

The Golf will arrive in its first markets in December, the company said.

The sketches show that the Golf will have a wider bumper and a narrower headlight design that stretches across the entire front end.

The Golf will continue to use VW Group's MQB architecture but it is expected to have a longer wheelbase to create more interior space.