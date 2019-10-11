VW gives a glimpse of new Golf

FRANKFURT -- Volkswagen gave a glimpse of the new-generation Golf while confirming that the car would be ready to launch in Europe later this year despite software glitches that marred development.

VW published sketches of the new Golf's exterior and interior.

The hatchback will be more connected and more digital than its predecessor, the automaker said in a statement on Thursday.

"The exterior design looks more dynamic than ever before, but it is still clearly recognizable as a Golf from every perspective," VW said.

The Golf will arrive in its first markets in December, the company said.

The sketches show that the Golf will have a wider bumper and a narrower headlight design that stretches across the entire front end.

The Golf will continue to use VW Group's MQB architecture but it is expected to have a longer wheelbase to create more interior space.

Photo

VW executives say they want the Golf to set the benchmark for connectivity its class, with a fully digital cockpit, as well as advanced driver assistance features and online-based functions and services.

It will also have greener engines with a 48-volt mild hybrid offered for the first time. The range on the Golf plug-in hybrid should increase to 80 km (50 miles) from 50 km.

VW Group CEO Herbert Diess had instructed managers at an internal meeting this summer that the vehicle must arrive in European showrooms by year-end. VW previously indicated that the Golf would not be introduced until late February.

The new Golf is the eighth generation of a car that is considered the benchmark in the compact hatchback segment. It is Europe’s best-selling car and among the VW brand's most popular models worldwide, with 832,000 units delivered to customers last year.

A launch in the Christmas month, when showroom visits are among their lowest in the year, is unusual.

VW brand sales chief Juergen Stackmann had said in March that such a move would not make any sense for a car as important as the Golf, given the car market is dormant due to the holidays.

The Golf will be revealed on Oct. 24 in Wolfsburg, where it is built for European markets.

