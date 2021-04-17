VW family grows with 3-row ID6 crossover

Volkswagen is expanding its electric vehicle family with two versions of a production-ready, three-row, seven-passenger crossover that it will begin producing in China with two joint-venture partners.
A version of the Atlas-sized ID6 — the latest in the automaker's global lineup of EVs, following the debut last year of the Golf-sized ID3 and Tiguan-sized ID4 — is likely to be added to VW's U.S. lineup and built locally, but not for several years. The ID6 variants, VW brand's biggest production EVs to date, were unveiled on the eve of press previews for the Shanghai auto show.