VW drops last 2 wagon models sold in U.S.

The Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Alltrack at the 2015 New York International Auto Show in April 2015.
VW's wagon history

1600 Squareback Sedan: 1966-71

  • 1.6-liter air-cooled engine with 65 hp
  • Had cargo space under hood and in rear above the engine, similar to the Beetle
  • The first mass-produced model with computerized fuel injection

Type 412 Wagon: 1971-74

  • 1.6-liter air-cooled engine with 80 hp
  • Unibody chassis and MacPherson strut suspension were firsts for VW
  • First true 4-door wagon body for VW in America

Dasher: 1974-81

  • First water-cooled, front-engine, fwd car for VW of America
  • Also offered as a 2-door or 4-door hatchback with 74 hp
  • Sold as the Passat in Europe

Quantum: 1981-88

  • Midsize successor to the Dasher
  • Sold with 4- or 5-cylinder engines up to 110 hp
  • Introduced Syncro awd in a wagon, offered in 1986-88

Fox: 1989-91

  • Offered as a 2-door subcompact wagon, rare in its era
  • 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine with 80 hp, manual transmission
  • Built in Brazil, along with 2- and 4-door variants

Passat: 1990-2010

  • 3 generations of Passat wagons were sold in America
  • Stylish B4 generation unveiled an upscale VW design language
  • The W8 variant offered 270 hp, 4Motion awd and a manual transmission

Jetta: 2001-05; 2008-14

  • Most popular wagon model Volkswagen has sold in America
  • First generation was unique to North America
  • Independent rear suspension in later models

Golf SportWagen: 2015-19

  • First wagon for U.S. built off MQB platform
  • Offers full suite of modern technology such as App-Connect
  • Spacious interior and cargo area compares well to compact crossovers

Golf Alltrack: 2017-19

  • Higher ground clearance than SportWagen and standard 4Motion offer SUV-like capability
  • Mixes more aggressive design cues with timeless Volkswagen style
  • Manual transmission offered on top-line SEL

Note: Model years are given.

Volkswagen will end production of the Golf SportWagen and Golf Alltrack wagons at the end of 2019, leaving the brand's U.S. dealers wagonless for the first time since 1965.

The slow-selling two-wheel and all-wheel-drive wagons are victims of the growth of crossovers, which now account for more than half of Volkswagen's sales in the U.S. The brand plans to add three crossovers over the next three years: the Atlas Cross Sport, the ID Crozz battery-electric vehicle and a subcompact crossover expected to arrive in 2021.

Crossovers "have definitely assumed the mantle of family haulers from the station wagons and minivans we remember from our childhoods," Volkswagen of America CEO Scott Keogh said in a statement. "But as we look towards the future, both our expanded [crossover] lineup and the upcoming ID family of electric vehicles will bring the opportunity to combine the style and space people want in a variety of ways."

Both wagons have been built at the automaker's plant in Puebla, Mexico. The same plant also produced the Beetle, which ended production this month.

Through the first six months of the year, Volkswagen said it sold just 5,123 SportWagens and Alltracks in the U.S., down 36 percent from the previous year.

Station wagons have been a staple of Volkswagen's U.S. lineup, beginning with the 1600 Squareback in 1965. The brand previously offered wagon versions of the larger Jetta and Passat before launching the Golf SportWagen for the 2015 model year.

