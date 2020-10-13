VW doubles up in compact crossover segment with smaller Taos

When it arrives at U.S. dealerships next summer, Volkswagen's new 2022 Taos compact crossover will give the brand a second offering in the crowded, popular segment — a model that will be shorter and less expensive than the Tiguan.

The Taos, which will be built in Puebla, Mexico, is based on the same MQB modular global architecture as the Tiguan, and it will share a number of the same components.

At 9.3 inches shorter in length than the long-wheelbase Tiguan sold in the U.S., which has available third-row seating — the shorter version is not sold here — the Taos will help bring new entry-level crossover customers to the brand, Volkswagen believes.

"A number of our key competitors do have two or more compact [crossovers] in the market. They're making good volumes with that sort of setup, so we're very confident that we're adding volume, we're adding performance here by bringing the Taos in alongside the Tiguan," said Duncan Movassaghi, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Volkswagen of America. "The two cars really do fit very well together."

The Taos will be 175.8 inches long, 72.5 inches wide and 64.4 inches tall, riding on a 105.9-inch wheelbase. It will come standard with LED projector headlights, a fully digital instrument cluster and a 6.5-inch infotainment touch screen. An optional 8-inch touch screen will run Volkswagen's most advanced infotainment system. With the second-row seats up, the Taos will have 28.1 cubic feet of cargo room. When the back seats are lowered, cargo room expands to 66.3 cubic feet.

The 2022 Taos will be powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four engine — the same in the current Jetta sedan — that produces 158 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque. It will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission in front-wheel-drive versions or a seven-speed automatic when equipped with available all-wheel drive. Base versions of the Taos will come standard with 17-inch wheels, while higher trims will be equipped with either 18- or 19-inch wheels.

While Volkswagen hasn't revealed the sticker price of the Taos — which will come in three trim levels — Movassaghi said the brand will look to mimic the strategy of competitors such as Jeep, which separates the smaller Compass from the larger Cherokee by several thousand dollars. By way of comparison, the 2020 Tiguan starts at $25,965, including shipping.

Conquests

"We do see an opportunity to go out and conquest, as we have a lot of our [crossovers], those customers who want a smaller, more fuel-efficient, more value-orientated compact" crossover, Movassaghi said. "We think the Taos is perfectly set up for that."

Inside the cabin, two-tone seats are standard, either in cloth or available faux leather. Also standard is Volkswagen's Car-Net communications system, with in-car Wi-Fi capability for consumers who subscribe to a data plan. Volkswagen's MIB3 infotainment system with wireless charging — and wireless App-Connect for compatible devices — is available in upper trims. It is paired with the 8-inch infotainment touch screen with voice control. Upper-trim levels also feature 10-color ambient lighting and available Beats Audio, with eight speakers.

In terms of safety features, every trim level of the Taos will have Volkswagen's IQ Drive suite of driver-assistance technologies available, including forward-collision warning with front-assist autonomous braking, lane-keeping, blind-spot monitor, adaptive cruise control and emergency assist. Volkswagen says automated high beams and park-distance control are optional.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Mercedes to slash engines 'dramatically'
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Mercedes to slash engines 'dramatically'
Mercedes to slash engines 'dramatically'
Hyundai Santa Fe adds hybrid, plug-in for 2021
Hyundai Santa Fe adds hybrid, plug-in for 2021
Honda Accord updates focus on front end, hybrid model
Honda Accord updates focus on front end, hybrid model
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-12-2020
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive