VW doubles up in compact crossover segment with smaller Taos

When it arrives at U.S. dealerships next summer, Volkswagen's new 2022 Taos compact crossover will give the brand a second offering in the crowded, popular segment — a model that will be shorter and less expensive than the Tiguan.

The Taos, which will be built in Puebla, Mexico, is based on the same MQB modular global architecture as the Tiguan, and it will share a number of the same components.

At 9.3 inches shorter in length than the long-wheelbase Tiguan sold in the U.S., which has available third-row seating — the shorter version is not sold here — the Taos will help bring new entry-level crossover customers to the brand, Volkswagen believes.

"A number of our key competitors do have two or more compact [crossovers] in the market. They're making good volumes with that sort of setup, so we're very confident that we're adding volume, we're adding performance here by bringing the Taos in alongside the Tiguan," said Duncan Movassaghi, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Volkswagen of America. "The two cars really do fit very well together."