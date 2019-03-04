VW concept scooters target micromobility

Months after unveiling an electrically assisted delivery bicycle at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Volkswagen has developed a pair of battery-electric scooter concepts -- the 143-pound Streetmate and the smaller Cityskater -- that it says can replace an automobile for jaunts around town. The scooters are to be displayed this week at the Geneva auto show.

The 2.7-hp Streetmate has a 1.3-kilowatt-hour lithium ion battery that can be fully recharged in 2 hours and 15 minutes and has a range of up to 21 miles and a top speed of 28 mph. The two-wheeled Streetmate can be ridden standing or sitting with an attachable seat and features regenerative braking to recover energy during operation.

Volkswagen also unveiled a three-wheeled scooter concept called the Cityskater that operates much like a powered skateboard. The V-shaped scooter uses a 0.5-hp electric motor and 200-kWh lithium ion battery pack to achieve speeds of up to 12 mph with an anticipated range of up to 9 miles on a full charge, Volkswagen says.

Steering the Cityskater is accomplished like a skateboard via leaning into a turn with the aid of a collapsible tiller. The 33-pound Cityskater can fold down to just 13 inches high, Volkswagen says.

