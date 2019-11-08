VW concept points to future electric wagon

FRANKFURT -- Volkswagen will give a glimpse of a future battery-powered station wagon at the Los Angeles auto show on Nov. 19 with the ID Space Vizzion concept.

The concept is a "study for the future, but not a dream," VW said in a statement.

The production version will be released in late 2021, and will come in different versions for North America, Europe and China, the automaker said.

VW said the concept has a range of 590 km (367 miles) under Europe's WLTP tests and 483 km (300 miles) under the U.S. EPA tests.

The interior has a futuristic design with a completely digitized cockpit. that VW said demonstrates new levels of "intuitive usability."

In line with a general move toward demonstrating sustainability in the industry, the interior materials include AppleSkin, an artificial leather made from apple pulp that is left over after juice production.

The production wagon will join VW brand's ID-badged family of full-electric cars.