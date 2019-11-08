VW concept points to future electric wagon

FRANKFURT -- Volkswagen will give a glimpse of a future battery-powered station wagon at the Los Angeles auto show on Nov. 19 with the ID Space Vizzion concept.

The concept is a "study for the future, but not a dream," VW said in a statement.

The production version will be released in late 2021, and will come in different versions for North America, Europe and China, the automaker said.

VW said the concept has a range of 590 km (367 miles) under Europe's WLTP tests and 483 km (300 miles) under the U.S. EPA tests.

The interior has a futuristic design with a completely digitized cockpit. that VW said demonstrates new levels of "intuitive usability."

In line with a general move toward demonstrating sustainability in the industry, the interior materials include AppleSkin, an artificial leather made from apple pulp that is left over after juice production.

The production wagon will join VW brand's ID-badged family of full-electric cars.

VW said the ID Space Vizzion concept combines the aerodynamic characteristics of a Gran Turismo with the spaciousness of an SUV.

The first model, the ID3 compact hatchback went into production at VW's factory in Zwickau, Germany, on Nov. 4. It will also be produced by SAIC VW at a new plant in Anting, China.

A crossover, likely called the ID4, will be targeted at the U.S. and Chinese markets. A retro-styled microbus based on the ID Buzz concept is also planned.

The ID cars are based on the automaker's Modular Electric Drive Matrix platform, specifically developed for EVs.

