VW Atlas Cross Sport aims to attract tech crowd

CHATTANOOGA — Volkswagen's new two-row crossover, the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport, is aimed squarely at vehicles such as the Ford Edge and is part of the German brand's strategy to spread more crossovers across its formerly sedan- and hatchback-laden lineup and attract more customers with technology.

The Cross Sport, unveiled Friday at an event at Volkswagen's Chattanooga assembly plant, is just under 3 inches shorter than the three-row Atlas. It has a lower roof line but rides on the same wheelbase as the Atlas. The result is a two-row package with over 40 cubic feet of luggage space behind the rear seat, despite its more raked rear pillars.

The two-row crossover will offer two engines: a 276-hp naturally aspirated V-6 and a 235-hp turbocharged inline-four, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive will be optional.

The Cross Sport introduces an interior that will be mimicked later with the freshening of the three-row Atlas. It is equipped with a new Car-Net infotainment system with several new features from the existing model as well as added safety technology.

Inside, Volkswagen has redesigned the Atlas steering wheel with more intuitive controls. Wireless mobile charging is optional, as are heated rear seats, heated/vented front seats, a premium Fender audio system and rear sunshades.

The Car-Net infotainment system will let owners use a smartphone app to remotely start the vehicle or use it as a secure place to have packages delivered.

Many of the upgraded features will be free for five years, even if the vehicle changes ownership, while emergency roadside assistance, stolen vehicle location and others will be part of an annual subscription model.

The infotainment system will allow remote access to the vehicle via smartphone, enabling users to turn the engine on or off, lock or unlock the doors, honk the horn and flash the lights. The app also is able to show the vehicle's location when parked and provide remote information on fuel level, odometer reading and whether the doors and windows are open or closed.

The upgraded system will be standard on almost all Volkswagen vehicles in mid- and upper-trim levels for the 2020 model year, the automaker said. The exception will be a limited number of Passat sedans, which will receive the technology later in the model year.

Among other changes coming to Car-Net is a new way for dealers to interact with customers. The system automatically generates monthly vehicle health reports and prompts owners to schedule service visits for recommended intervals at their preferred dealer. The app also allows certain push notifications to customers from their dealer.

Volkswagen also will allow customers to enroll in a driving monitor program to potentially save money on insurance. The DriveView feature, similar to programs operated by many insurance carriers that use dongles attached to a vehicle's OBD-II port, passively tracks hard braking, excess speed, night driving and other risk factors to create an overall driving score that is visible within the mobile app.

Pricing was not announced. The Atlas Cross Sport is expected to begin arriving at U.S. dealerships in the first quarter of 2020.

In 2021, Volkswagen plans to expand its light-truck lineup with a subcompact crossover that will slot below the Tiguan. That vehicle will be built in Mexico. The automaker will also begin offering the first of at least three battery-electric vehicles in the U.S. in 2020. The two-row ID4 crossover was first shown at the Frankfurt auto show in September, albeit in camouflaged form.