VW releases first details of the new Amarok

The Ford based pickup gets new engines and assistance systems from the latest Ford Ranger.

The Amarok, pictured hidden behind the camouflage, has a straight front section, upright bonnet and short overhangs.

BERLIN -- Volkswagen has given is Amarok pickup a more robust look, along with driver assistance systems and engines from its partner Ford Motor.

The second-generation Amarok, based on the latest Ford Ranger, will offer an expanded array of driver assist features and a broader range of engines than its predecessor, VW Commercial Vehicles said on Tuesday.

The Amarok takes its rear-wheel drive and two different all-wheel drive systems from Ford, as well as a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The vast majority of the 30 assistance systems will be taken from Ford as well, with more than 20 new to the Amarok.

The interior will have a digital cockpit and tablet-style infotainment display.

The Amarok grows in size. At 5350 mm (17.5 feet), it is 4 inches than today's model. The wheelbase has been lengthened by 6.8 inches to 128.7 inches, allowing more space for rear passengers in the double cab.

The payload is also increasing to up to 2645 pounds and maximum towing capacity of 7,716 pounds is now possible across more engine and gearbox variants.

Broader shoulders, shorter overhangs and available 21-inch wheels all contribute to a beefier design profile. For the first time, all-terrain tires are available as standard equipment.

Exterior details include a tailgate framed by LED rear lights, while the front end is characterized by VW's IQ.Light LED matrix headlights.
 

The Amarok has wide tailgate framed by the standard LED rear light. The top of the wheel arches forms a practically straight rather than a circular line.

More engine options

VW said the Amarok's engine range will comprise one gasoline and up to four different diesels with four to six cylinders and capacity of 2 to 3 liters. They will have options for rear-wheel drive, or on-demand or permanent all-wheel drive.

VW has no plans to offer a plug-in hybrid version but the automaker is looking at a full-electric version, VW Commercial Vehicle's marketing boss, Lars Krause, told Autocar.

The Amarok will be sold with double cab and four doors but some markets will also get a two-door single cab. There will be five trim versions.

More than 830,000 units of the Amarok have been sold to date in Europe, South America, South Africa and Asia-Pacific.

VW currently has no plans to sell the Amarok in the U.S. because it is too small for the majority of pickup buyers.

The Amarok will be fully revealed in the summer ahead of its market launch before the end of the year.

Ford tie-up

The Amarok will be built by Ford alongside the Ranger at Ford's factory in Silverton, South Africa.

The new Ford Ranger will reach showrooms in early 2023.

An industrial partnership by Ford and VW also includes Ford building a new VW Transporter van alongside its next Transit Custom van, with production starting in 2023 in Turkey.

VW is building a new compact van for both companies based on the new VW Caddy at VW's plant in Poznan, Poland.

Ford is using VW's MEB electric platform to build battery-electric cars at its plant in Cologne, Germany.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ford poised to launch Lightning F-150 EV production today
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Lightning F-150
Ford poised to launch Lightning F-150 EV production today
Electric Corvette
GM to launch Corvette EV
Datsun GO CVT web.jpg
Nissan ends Datsun budget brand
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-25-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive