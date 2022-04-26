VW releases first details of the new Amarok

VW said the Amarok's engine range will comprise one gasoline and up to four different diesels with four to six cylinders and capacity of 2 to 3 liters. They will have options for rear-wheel drive, or on-demand or permanent all-wheel drive.
VW has no plans to offer a plug-in hybrid version but the automaker is looking at a full-electric version, VW Commercial Vehicle's marketing boss, Lars Krause, told Autocar.
The Amarok will be sold with double cab and four doors but some markets will also get a two-door single cab. There will be five trim versions.
More than 830,000 units of the Amarok have been sold to date in Europe, South America, South Africa and Asia-Pacific.
VW currently has no plans to sell the Amarok in the U.S. because it is too small for the majority of pickup buyers.
The Amarok will be fully revealed in the summer ahead of its market launch before the end of the year.
Ford tie-up
The Amarok will be built by Ford alongside the Ranger at Ford's factory in Silverton, South Africa.