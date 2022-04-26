VW releases first details of the new Amarok

The vast majority of the 30 assistance systems will be taken from Ford as well, with more than 20 new to the Amarok.

The interior will have a digital cockpit and tablet-style infotainment display.

The Amarok grows in size. At 5350 mm (17.5 feet), it is 4 inches than today's model. The wheelbase has been lengthened by 6.8 inches to 128.7 inches, allowing more space for rear passengers in the double cab.

The payload is also increasing to up to 2645 pounds and maximum towing capacity of 7,716 pounds is now possible across more engine and gearbox variants.

Broader shoulders, shorter overhangs and available 21-inch wheels all contribute to a beefier design profile. For the first time, all-terrain tires are available as standard equipment.

Exterior details include a tailgate framed by LED rear lights, while the front end is characterized by VW's IQ.Light LED matrix headlights.

