VW adds hp, torque to 2022 Golf R

Volkswagen's hot hatch will get a bit hotter when the next-generation Golf R arrives in the U.S. as a 2022 model in the second half of next year, adding 27 hp and a new torque-vectoring awd system to boost performance and handling.

The fifth-generation 2022 Volkswagen Golf R will deliver 315 hp and 310 pound-feet of torque from a 2.0-liter I-4 turbocharged engine, giving it a 0-to-60-mph time of 4.7 seconds and a top track speed of 155 mph, VW says. A new torque-vectoring awd system delivers selective wheel torque control at the rear axle and between the wheels, increasing driving dynamics and agility. The Golf R will come standard with a 6-speed manual transmission, or an available 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Based on the eighth-generation Golf, the 2022 Golf R will receive a standard sunroof in U.S. models, as well as enhanced styling. The Golf R and GTI are the only versions of the Golf still sold in the U.S.