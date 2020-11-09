VW adds hp, torque to 2022 Golf R

The new Golf R features torque-vectoring all-wheel drive.

Volkswagen's hot hatch will get a bit hotter when the next-generation Golf R arrives in the U.S. as a 2022 model in the second half of next year, adding 27 hp and a new torque-vectoring awd system to boost performance and handling.

The fifth-generation 2022 Volkswagen Golf R will deliver 315 hp and 310 pound-feet of torque from a 2.0-liter I-4 turbocharged engine, giving it a 0-to-60-mph time of 4.7 seconds and a top track speed of 155 mph, VW says. A new torque-vectoring awd system delivers selective wheel torque control at the rear axle and between the wheels, increasing driving dynamics and agility. The Golf R will come standard with a 6-speed manual transmission, or an available 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Based on the eighth-generation Golf, the 2022 Golf R will receive a standard sunroof in U.S. models, as well as enhanced styling. The Golf R and GTI are the only versions of the Golf still sold in the U.S.

The fifth-generation Golf R gets a 10-inch touch screen.

Inside the cabin, the 2022 Golf R will feature a 10-inch touch screen to run its top-end infotainment system. The specialized-trim digital instrument cluster can display performance metrics, including boost pressure, gearbox temperature, torque, power, a G-meter and the torque distribution of the all-wheel-drive system, Volkswagen says. It also includes an on-board lap timer.

Sales of the Golf R are down sharply in the U.S. Through the first nine months of the year, Volkswagen has sold 1,192 Golf Rs, down 61 percent, including just 11 sales nationally in the third quarter.

Pricing information for the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R was not announced.

