VW adds 3-row ID6 crossover to EV family

The ID6 X and ID6 Crozz, each built by one the Chinese joint ventures, are expected to play a crucial role in China, where vehicles large enough to carry members of an extended family are popular.

The ID6, based on the automaker's MEB modular electric platform, will be available in China in one of four configurations, with a range of up to 365 miles and up to 342 hp, VW said. The vehicles have available batteries of either 58 or 77 kilowatt-hours, VW added.

The brand is targeting a market share of over 50 percent for full-electric vehicles in China and the U.S. by 2030, the company said in March. It targets at least 70 percent of vehicles sold in Europe being electric by then.