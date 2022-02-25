Volvo tells dealers that EVs will double throughput

Volvo Cars unveiled an ambitious product road map at its annual dealer meeting on Wednesday as the Swedish automaker accelerates toward an all-electric future.

At the conference in Miami, attended by about 800 Volvo retailers from across the Americas, company executives laid out plans to introduce seven new and redesigned electrified models over the next few years, including five battery-electric vehicles and two plug-in hybrids.

According to people who attended the meeting who asked not to be identified, Volvo told dealers that the new metal, which will begin to arrive as early as next year, should help retailers double their store throughput to about 800 vehicles a year by 2025, dealers told Automotive News.

The five new BEVs include large and small crossovers, a sedan and two sporty wagon-like models that Volvo executives referred to as "activity vehicles," according to the people who attended the meeting.

Volvo also showed redesigned versions of its S90 and XC90 plug-in hybrids.

"Volvo is one of the most exciting manufacturers," said a dealer. It is "nailing" the product mix with a focus on crossovers, electrification and technology, the source said.

A Volvo spokesman did not confirm the information provided to Automotive News and declined to discuss future product.