Volvo gives dealers its road map to EV future

Volvo Cars declared last year that it will be an all-electric brand by 2030. And last week in Miami, the automaker told its dealers how it plans to get there.

The way forward? For starters, seven new and redesigned electrified models over the next few years, including five battery-electric vehicles and two plug-in hybrids.

The new-vehicle onslaught will begin rolling out as early as next year, the Swedish automaker told a closed-door audience of about 800 retailers from across North and South America, according to people who attended the event and asked not to be identified.