Volvo gives dealers its road map to EV future

The future EVs sport a modern interpretation of Volvo's signature Thor's Hammer lighting design. The battery pack in the next-generation EVs will sit under the flat floor, letting designers extend the wheelbase and create more interior space. The design allows the crossovers' hood and roofline to be lowered for enhanced aerodynamics without compromising visibility for occupants.
The first of the next-gen EVs is a full-size crossover that offers a third row and borrows styling cues from the Concept Recharge prototype. Volvo expects to sell about 20,000 of the crossover next year, dealers were told.
News of Volvo's product offensive has begun to leak in recent weeks. One of the new vehicles, an electric crossover, internally code-named V546, is expected in 2025, Automotive News first reported this month. That model will slot between the midsize XC60 and large XC90 crossover in size. Global production expectations for the vehicle are said to be approximately 100,000 vehicles annually, with production in the U.S. and China.
Also in the pipeline are an all-electric version of the XC60 midsize crossover and a new EV positioned below the compact XC40, according to AutoForecast Solutions.