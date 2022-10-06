Volvo EX90 EV will be mobile power station

The Swedish brand's new flagship will offer bi-direction charging, providing it the ability to give back to the grid or re-charge another battery-powered model.

This computer-generated image shows the shape of the Volvo EX90.

Volvo Cars wants its full-electric flagship to give power back to the grid, which should put money back into customers' bank accounts.

The EX90, which will be revealed Nov. 9, will be the first Volvo to be hardware-ready for bi-directional charging, the automaker said Wednesday.

Paired with smart-charging capabilities that will be added to Volvo's smartphone app, the EX90 will allow customers to charge their cars when demand from the grid and prices are low and to store that energy in the EV's battery to be used later.

Lutz Steigler, Volvo's senior manager for vehicle propulsion, told Automotive News Europe that savings of roughly 500 euros ($490) a year would be possible, based on variable power pricing schemes in Sweden from last year. This figure is based on vehicle-to-home charging, meaning the EX90 would be used to power a dishwasher, for instance, rather than using power from the utility provider.

Power station on wheels

To see a video showing how the system works click here.

The potential savings rise to 800 euros a year in locations where vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capability is available, meaning that the EX90 would be credited from the utility provider for giving power back to the grid.

Steigler said both estimates on the potential saving were don't prior to recent price increases for power throughout Europe.

Volvo's estimates resemble results from a 2021 study in the UK that involved Nissan, E.ON Drive and Imperial College London. The annual fleet V2G charging benefits was between 700 and 1,250 pounds ($785 to $1,400) per vehicle, according to a white paper from the trio.

This graphic from Volvo outline how the EX90 can give back power to a home or the energy grid.

Ideal timing

"The timing of this couldn't be any better for Volvo given that every second headline at the moment is about energy security," said Matthias Schmidt, who is chief European autos analyst and director of Berlin-based Schmidt Automotive Research.

"And energy prices are only going to explode this winter," Schmidt told ANE.

Pros and cons

Why it makes sense

  • It offers customers the chance to reduce their electricity bills because it will be possible to recharge the car when energy rates are low and use the car's electricity to power devices when prices from the grid are high.
  • If most cars have this functionality in the future it could help the grid cope with wide fluctuations in demand given that energy providers could tap into the power stored in EVs.
  • If a person uses solar panels to charge the EV and then provides an energy provide access to that stored energy it increase the amount of renewable power in the grid.

Looming challenges

  • Every country, county and town has some say in the distribution of electricity to customers so it will take a lot of negotiating to make bi-directional charging a reality.
  • EVs owners that charge at home probably don't have wallboxes capable of bi-directional charging, adding cost and complexity.

Volvo said it was still determining in which markets it will be able to offer bi-directional charging. There are a number of legislative hurdles that need to be overcome, but Steigler said that the feature should be available to EX90 owners "much earlier than 2025."

Bi-directional charging is not new.

Nissan has been running trials using the technology in the Leaf electric hatchback for years. The automaker has also found that bi-directional capability can provide savings, but many charger points are not able to accept electricity from an EV and deliver it to other appliances in a home or back to the grid, a Nissan spokesman said.

Other vehicles that are capable of bi-directional charging include the Volkswagen ID4 and ID5, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Honda e. Tesla models currently don't offer the capability.

Volvo said it will also offer the hardware that customers need to make sure their home charging systems are bi-directional. It also will make sure accessories such as adapter plugs for appliances and cables for charging other cars are available.

"Our long-term intention is to reduce the number of charging cables a customer needs," Steigler said. Ideally he foresee a time when an EV owner will just need a Mode 3 charging cable and some adaptors, eliminating the need for Mode 2 cables, which are the standard emergency cables that are currently delivered with most battery-powered cars.

Volvo has been releasing details on the EX90 since Sept. 21, when it revealed the name of the car and highlighted some of its key safe features.

Last week Volvo said the EX90 will come standard with technology aimed at preventing hot car deaths.

The EX90 is the biggest all-new product debut for Volvo since the XC40 arrived in 2017.

Deliveries of Volvo's top-of-the-line EV, which will replace the XC90 as Volvo's flagship as it transitions into an electric-only brand, will start in early 2023.

The rival to the Tesla Model X and BMW iX is expected to have a range of 500 to 600 km (310 to 370 miles).

