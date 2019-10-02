Volvo adds 'frunk,' slims down grille in electric XC40

Volvo will add a 30-liter storage compartment under the hood of the full-electric XC40. The so-called “frunk” was created because the compact SUV’s electric motor takes up less space than the internal combustion engine it replaces.



The extra compartment is just one of the design changes to the battery-powered version of the Swedish automaker’s global No. 2-seller. It also gets a smaller grille because there is no longer the need to cool an engine – and loses its tailpipe.



Subtracting those features makes the XC40 “even sleeker and more modern,” Volvo brand design boss Robin Page said in a release Wednesday.



“Without the need for a grille we have created an even cleaner and more modern face, while the lack of tailpipes does the same at the rear. This is the approach we will explore more and more as we continue down the road of electrification,” he said.

Volvo is steadily releasing details on the XC40 EV, which will be the company’s biggest debut so far this year when the final product is revealed Oct. 16.

News of the exterior and interior design tweaks follow details revealed last week on how Volvo reworked the car’s structure to compensate for the loss of the engine and to protect the XC40’s battery in the event of a crash.