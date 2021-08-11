U.S.-Chinese challenger to Ferrari picks Italy to debut $1.8M hypercar

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy – The U.S.-Chinese startup Silk-FAW plans to debut the production version of its S9 plug-in hybrid hypercar on the sidelines on the Milan Design Week in early September.

The S9 is expected to have about 1,400 hp and cost around 1.5 million euros ($1.8 million).

Silk-FAW, a joint venture between Chinese automaker FAW and Silk EV, a U.S.-based automotive startup, has recruited former Ferrari and Lamborghini top executives to help the company build and sell cars that will rival Ferrari and Lamborghini supercars.

The S9 will be built at the joint venture’s new factory in Italy’s so-called “Motor Valley” in Reggio Emilia. The plant will be 27 miles northwest of Maranello, where Ferrari is based and 32 miles west of Lamborghini’s headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese. The Maserati luxury brand and motorcycle maker Ducati also have operations in the area.

The S9 will be unveiled during the Milan Design Week first day on Saturday, Sept. 4. Silk-FAW previewed the S9 at the Shanghai auto show in April.