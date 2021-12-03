Kia's next-generation Niro turns up the crossover styling

The second generation of Kia's eco-friendly Niro subcompact combines more robust crossover styling with a few concept car cues that stand out compared with the conventional styling of the current model.

The redesigned Niro is strongly influenced by the 2019 HabaNiro concept, incorporating a two-tone body, a wide pillar at the rear and boomerang-shaped taillights. It debuted at the Seoul Mobility Show late last month.

"The unique vertical taillight design highlights aerodynamics and technology," Kia said. "It traces the vehicle's wide and stable stance, with its strong shoulders and upright windows."

The current-generation Niro has wagonlike styling that is appealing to some customers but goes against U.S. trends toward blocky crossovers. U.S. sales of the Niro tallied 23,744 through November compared with 48,315 for the Seltos, Kia's other subcompact crossover.

A Kia America spokesman said there was no official announcement on whether the second-generation Niro will come to North America. Kia's global website said it will be available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric versions next year in some markets.

The Niro's interior gets a modern update with the new corporate two-spoke steering wheel, simplified controls and side-by-side instrument and infotainment screens.