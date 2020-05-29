Toyota's RAV4 Prime priced from $39,220

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid, touted by Toyota as its fastest model after the Supra, will start at just under $40,000 — a $12,150 premium over the base gasoline RAV4 and $3,620 over the RAV4 Limited with front-wheel drive.

The entry-level RAV4 Prime SE crossover will begin at $39,220 including shipping, the automaker said in a press release Friday. In XSE trim — which adds features such as 19-inch black wheels, two-tone roof, a 9-inch touchscreen, a wireless phone charger and ambient interior lighting — the RAV4 Prime will be priced at $42,545 including shipping.

The RAV4 Prime, which premiered at last year's Los Angeles Auto Show, has up to 302 hp, coming from a 176-hp, four-cylinder gasoline engine, electric motors, a booster converter and lithium ion battery. Available only with all-wheel drive, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds.

The plug-in is estimated to get 42 miles solely on battery power and has an 94 MPGe rating, up from initial estimates of 39 miles on battery power and 90 MPGe announced last year.

The vehicle features Toyota's 10 years/150,000 miles battery warranty and Toyota Safety Sense, which is equipped across all RAV4 models.

The RAV4 Prime will arrive in dealerships this summer.