Toyota tweaks its remaining sedans for 2021 after dropping Yaris

Toyota is tweaking its sedan lineup for 2021, adding an upgraded suite of safety features to the Camry, a new trim level for the Camry and Corolla and optional all-wheel drive to the Avalon as the brand "recommits" to remaining in the once-dominant but dwindling segment.

But one shriveled sedan segment has proved a bridge too far.

The North American run for the Toyota Yaris is ending with the 2020 model. Through the first six months of the year, Toyota sold just 1,098 Yaris sedans in the U.S., down 93 percent from 2019, and 2,610 Yaris hatchbacks, which were introduced last year at the New York auto show, and 21 Yaris liftback imports. The hatchback was a rebadged version of the Mazda2.

Cynthia Tenhouse, vice president for vehicle marketing and communications at Toyota Motor North America, said this week that the Yaris sedan, which received a midcycle freshening in 2018, and the Yaris hatchback were dropped for unspecified homologation safety issues and declining sales.