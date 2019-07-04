Toyota to soup up Supra for race fans

TOKYO -- Toyota will soon sell a souped-up Supra for fans wanting to race the resurrected sports car. The Japanese automaker's Gazoo Racing division said it will launch the so-called GR Supra GT4 version next year, targeting private teams intent on testing it on the track.

The company is still deciding details such as what markets will get the car, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Toyota also declined to give detailed powertrain specifications for the GR Supra GT4, which is based on the standard Supra sports car that went on sale earlier this year.

But the spokesman said the GT4 edition is expected to get a higher performance setup because the it is geared toward circuit racing. GT4 is a racing category for entries based on ground touring production cars; it is positioned one level below GT3.

"The GT4 category is popular with private race teams around the world due to its low cost and ease of entry. GT4 cars are eligible to participate in a variety of races across the globe," Toyota said in a statement, adding there is also a marketing angle behind the move.

"The arrival of the GR Supra GT4 will provide motorsports fans with the joy of watching the GR Supra compete in circuits around the world," Japan's biggest automaker said.

The one place you shouldn't see it, however, is public roads. It's a track-only model.

Photos of the stripped-down GR Supra GT4 show a cockpit coated in carbon fiber and bare body metal peeking out from the transmission tunnel, firewall, doors and rear interior.

A massive wing is mounted on the back, and it gets a rectangular, PlayStation-inspired steering wheel replete with a battery of buttons covering everything from "radio" to "drink."

The driver is ensconced in a roll cage, and the fuel tank sports a racing-spec fast-fill design.

More details of the introduction, including pricing, will be announced later this year.