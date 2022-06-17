Toyota shows off Compact Cruiser EV concept in new images

Toyota Motor Corp. is once again hinting that its major push into electric vehicles will include a new utility inspired by the Compact Cruiser EV concept shown in December. The company released a slew of new details and images of the latest iteration last week.

Toyota, a relative latecomer to the EV market, is committing $70 billion to electrify its lineup. The Compact Cruiser EV could be a potential successor to the much-loved FJ Cruiser that was discontinued in 2014.

The Compact Cruiser was designed by a team at Toyota's European design center near Nice, France. It features a ladder, LED lighting elements, flared wheels, beefy roof rack and two-tone paint. It won the 2022 Car Design Awards' Concept Cars section last week.

In addition to the blue shown in December, Toyota has added dark green, yellow and silver models, each with two-tone paint. Other new design elements include retro-style white five-spoke wheels, rally lights and branch deflector wires.