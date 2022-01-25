Redesigned Toyota Sequoia aims at heart of 3-row SUV market

Toyota's largest SUV, the Sequoia, will grow larger and far more refined with greatly improved fuel economy and increased driver-assistance and technology features as part of a sweeping redesign onto the automaker's new F1 global light-truck platform.

The makeover, its first in more than a decade, should allow the Sequoia to better compete against large body-on-frame SUVs such as the GMC Yukon, Jeep Wagoneer and Ford Expedition.

The redesigned 2023 Toyota Sequoia, set to arrive in dealerships late this summer, was shown late Tuesday to journalists in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif. The three-row, body-on-frame SUV will come standard with the brand's new iForce Max hybridized powertrain — debuting this year on the Tundra full-size pickup and engineered specifically to improve power and torque instead of just fuel economy.

The iForce Max powertrain produces a maximum 437 hp and 583 pound-feet of torque from its twin-turbo V-6 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, and the new combination will give the Sequoia an improved maximum towing rating of 9,000 pounds, up 22 percent from the current version.