Toyota to pad U.S. crossover lineup with Corolla Cross

Spy photographers have caught a first glimpse of the North American version of the new 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross, a subcompact crossover the Japanese automaker will build beginning this year at a new joint-venture factory with Mazda in Alabama.

Like other automakers doubling up in the subcompact-crossover segment, Toyota plans to sell the Corolla Cross alongside the C-HR, at least for now. A similar vehicle with the same name debuted in Thailand in summer 2020, though the U.S. version is expected to be slightly different.

The subcompact-crossover market is on fire and continues to attract new entries such as the Chevrolet Trailblazer, Buick Encore GX, Kia Seltos, Mazda CX-30 and Hyundai Venue.