Toyota North America names Ericksen to head product planning

Toyota Motor North America has tapped a longtime Lexus executive to be the automaker’s new head of product planning and strategy.

Cooper Ericksen, who most recently was head of product planning for Lexus as well as alternative-fuel vehicles and other cars, will become group vice president for product planning and strategy, effective Aug. 5 . In that role, Ericksen, 50, will lead product planning, pricing and advanced product strategy for both Lexus and Toyota.

Ericksen, who has been with Toyota since 1991, was vice president of marketing for Lexus and vice president and corporate manager of vehicle marketing and communications at Toyota Motor North America.

Ericksen will report to Bob Carter, executive vice president for sales at Toyota Motor North America. He replaces Andrew Coetzee, 58, who will retire Aug. 2 after 31 years with Toyota Motor North America.