Toyota is adding special editions and trim levels to its car and light-truck lineup for the 2023 model year, including two which mark significant anniversaries of vehicles in the U.S.

4Runner: The brand plans a run of 4,040 special editions of the midsize off-roader to mark the 4Runner's 40th anniversary in the U.S. The vehicles will be 4x4s equipped with bronze alloy wheels and will feature yellow/orange/red striping. The cabin will get special badging and floor mats.