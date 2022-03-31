Toyota jumps back into hot hatch rally racers with GR Corolla

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Toyota Motor Corp . is revving back into the hot hatch market with a new all-wheel-drive Corolla developed by its in-house Gazoo Racing team and powered by a power-dense three-cylinder engine .

Toyota’s next-gen rally racer, revealed to journalists here this week , features a manual-only transmission as well as a powertrain that allows the driver a choice of front/rear power distribution biases — 60-40, 50-50 or 70-30 — to best suit driving conditions.

But the 1.6-liter, turbocharged, engine is the star attraction. Mated to a six-speed manual transmission, it delivers up to 300 hp and 273 pound-feet of torque — giving it 185 horsepower per liter of displacement.

The same engine was used previously by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing in-house performance shop for the GR Yaris hot hatch in Europe, where it was rated at 268 hp. Engineers were able to get the power output boosted to 300 hp using an innovative “triple exhaust” setup that reduced back pressure, explained the GR Corolla’s chief engineer, Naoyuki Sakamoto.