Toyota GR Supra will offer manual transmission for enthusiasts

Catering to sports car enthusiasts who have dwindling options for rowing their own gears, Toyota Motor Corp. is adding a new six-speed manual transmission to the GR Supra coupe for the 2023 model year.

The optional transmission was developed specifically for the GR Supra, and will be paired with the car's inline-six, 3.0-liter, 382 hp engine, Toyota said Thursday.

The six-speed will be an option on the 3.0, 3.0 Premium and limited A91-MT Edition — the 2.0 will be automatic-only. Other additions for 2023 include a retuned suspension and braking, a new 12-speaker JBL Audio system and a new Stratosphere Blue paint option.

When it reintroduced the Supra in 2019 for the 2020 model year after a 17-year absence, Toyota installed an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The fifth-generation Supra is one of three cars under Toyota's Gazoo Racing brand. The GR 86 and GR Corolla also offer manual transmissions, as the automaker seeks to fill a gap left by other brands that have pursued profit-rich light trucks craved by a large majority of U.S. consumers.

The GR Supra is the No. 3 seller in the low-volume compact sporty car segment, behind the Toyota GR 86/FR-S and Mazda MX-5 Miata. In the first quarter, U.S. sales tallied 1,107, down 36 percent as the industry contends with supply chain challenges.

Pricing for the 2023 Supra will be announced this summer, and the car is due to arrive at dealerships later this year.

Porsche introducing limited-edition 911
