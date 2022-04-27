Toyota GR Supra will offer manual transmission for enthusiasts

Catering to sports car enthusiasts who have dwindling options for rowing their own gears, Toyota Motor Corp. is adding a new six-speed manual transmission to the GR Supra coupe for the 2023 model year.

The optional transmission was developed specifically for the GR Supra, and will be paired with the car's inline-six, 3.0-liter, 382 hp engine, Toyota said Thursday.

The six-speed will be an option on the 3.0, 3.0 Premium and limited A91-MT Edition — the 2.0 will be automatic-only. Other additions for 2023 include a retuned suspension and braking, a new 12-speaker JBL Audio system and a new Stratosphere Blue paint option.