Toyota Crown images reveal tall, crossover-inspired sedan, Japan patent filing shows

It is taller than expected, clearly crossover inspired and generally bulky but sporty, images of Toyota's forthcoming Crown sedan show.

Plans for a redesigned, hybrid edition of one of the most venerated nameplates in Japan were reported in April, but details were scarce on how the vehicle would be styled.

Images posted to Japan's government patent office in late June, first reported by Motor1.com, show a sedan with a variety of styling cues. The sloped rooftop indicates coupe or fastback, but the lifted height suggests crossover. A source told Automotive News in April that the new Crown will be a primary replacement for the axed Avalon sedan. The ride height and positioning, Car and Driver noted, seems reminiscent of the last-generation Subaru Outback sedan.

A countdown on Toyota's website indicates the 2022 Crown will premiere Friday, July 15. The latest Crown model will be sold in North America, Automotive News reported in April.

The new Crown's styling reflects market trends heavily favoring utility vehicles over sedans. Sources at Toyota said in April the company would also release an SUV-ified version of the 67-year-old line to replace the discontinued Land Cruiser in 2023.

The Crown has been a fixture of Toyota's Japan lineup for decades. It was the first passenger car developed and built entirely in Japan. But it never garnered mainstay success in North America.