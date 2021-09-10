Toyota Corolla Cross has shot at segment title

AUSTIN, Texas — Toyota may be late to the traditional subcompact-crossover game, but it plans to launch its first core entry with a full hand that includes what it hopes will be an ace or two.

With cars fading from consumer shopping lists, Toyota executives say it was a slam dunk to leverage the venerable Corolla nameplate in fielding the Corolla Cross.

It will slot between the CH-R — technically a subcompact crossover but more of a hatchback in reality — and the RAV4.

The Corolla, launched in Japan in 1966 and the U.S. in 1968, is one of the top-selling nameplates of all time. More than 50 million have been sold worldwide.

U.S. sales of the Corolla Cross will begin in October and deliveries are expected to tally around 6,000 this year, Toyota executives said, before a major media campaign is scheduled to begin in January.