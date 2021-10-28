Toyota's bZ4X EV gets 300-mile range, steer by wire, ‘hammerhead shark' looks

TOKYO — Toyota has disclosed fresh details about its first serious foray into the expanding world of electric vehicles — saying its new bZ4X midsize crossover EV will get a 71-kilowatt hour battery, 300-mile driving range and a funky steer-by-wire system.

The futuristically styled battery-powered utility offering is the first EV to ride on the company's e-TNGA dedicated electric vehicle platform. It kicks off a batch of seven bZ-badged pure electrics the world's biggest carmaker plans to launch by 2025 as it dives into the global EV race.

The bZ4X goes on sale in mid-2022, targeting worldwide markets including the U.S., Europe, Japan and China. The bZ in the subbrand's nomenclature derives from Beyond Zero, a reference to zero emissions. The numeral stands for the vehicle class, the X for the body type.