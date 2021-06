Musk didn’t address whether the availability of a new type of battery factored in Tesla’s decision to cancel the Model S Plaid+. The CEO unveiled plans in September of last year to develop larger, more energy-dense and powerful 4680 cells that would enable the company to offer both cheaper and higher-performing EVs. But in April, Musk said those cells were probably 12 to 18 months away from volume production.

There’s a lot riding on Tesla’s ability to produce the 4680 cells: delays could set back the launch of the Cybertruck and Semi.

Musk has scheduled a Plaid delivery event for June 10. Tesla shares slipped as much as 1.4 percent before the start of regular trading Monday.