Tesla ahead of schedule with Model Y

The Model 3 sedan sent Tesla Inc. to "production hell," but the automaker believes it can bypass that particular stop with its next big product launch, which is approaching faster than many outside the company had anticipated.

Tesla last week reported a fourth-quarter profit that fell 25 percent from the same period a year earlier, though its stock soared on the news that the company started building the Model Y in January at its California plant. The electric-vehicle maker said it expects to begin delivering the three-row compact crossover to customers by the end of March.

The company originally predicted a fall 2020 delivery date when it unveiled the vehicle last year. It's a rare instance of Tesla and CEO Elon Musk, known for blowing deadlines, being ahead of schedule.