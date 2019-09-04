Taycan is like no other Porsche -- at least in one way

Photography: Christoph Bauer Postproduction: Wagnerchic – www.wagnerchic.com

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario — It doesn't take long in Porsche's new Taycan to realize that it's unlike any other model in the brand's portfolio.

The usual dramatic guttural growls of a turbocharged flat-six Porsche engine are missing.

Taycan is Porsche's big new bet on electric vehicles, launching Wednesday at simultaneous events in Fuzhou, China; Berlin and here.

The Taycan will arrive at U.S. dealerships this year and have a driving range of up to about 280 miles, based on Europe's Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, or WLTP.

Whisper-quiet EV driving is a daring move for Porsche, a brand built on the rumble and acceleration of internal combustion.

But Porsche customers will be reassured once they step on the Taycan's accelerator. The car delivers 0 to 60 in a breathless 2.6 seconds as driver and passenger are pinned to their seats in the more than 5,000-pound beast.

The Taycan "drives like a Porsche, it looks like a Porsche, it smells like a Porsche and it does have the Porsche soul in it — even though it has an electric drivetrain," said Stefan Weckbach, the Taycan's head of development.

With the Taycan, Porsche has barreled into the bustling new market of performance EVs. While Tesla paved the way there, it's now a hotly contested battleground among luxury automakers, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and Jaguar.

But Taycan is no one-and-done halo vehicle for Porsche. It is the vanguard of a fleet of battery electrics that Porsche plans for the next decade, including crossovers and roadsters.

Porsche is bullish on EVs because adoption of the technology is approaching a "turning point" in the United States, Porsche Cars North America CEO Klaus Zellmer said.

"By 2025, we expect more than 50 percent of all the vehicles we sell worldwide will have a plug — either battery electric or hybrid," Zellmer said.

Photo
Conquest vehicle

Porsche executives view the Taycan as the ultimate conquest model — a four-wheeled weapon to win new customers to the brand. The Taycan has garnered more than 30,000 reservations globally, driving Porsche to consider bumping up its initial production forecast.

"With the Taycan, we are going to win a fair amount of new customers to our brand," Weckbach told Automotive News last month on the sidelines of a press event in Atlanta.

The Taycan will initially launch in the two highest trims — the Turbo and Turbo S. The Turbo will start at $152,250 and the Turbo S will start at $186,350. Prices include shipping.

The top-of-the-line Turbo S delivers up to 750 hp and goes from 0 to 60 mph in a blinking-fast 2.6 seconds. The Turbo, meanwhile, pumps out 670 hp and sprints from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds.

Porsche has been heckled online for applying the "turbo" moniker to a vehicle devoid of an internal combustion engine. For Porsche, "Turbo" is shorthand for performance, rather than engine technology.

"The subbrand Turbo is something that has a long history within Porsche," Weckbach said. "We decided that we are going to carry the subbrand forward into the fully electric world."

Design

Aerodynamics, which are critical for battery range and energy efficiency, inspired the Taycan's design without dictating it. Porsche wanted to maximize aerodynamics, "but we were not ready to do any compromises in terms of the design," Weckbach said.

The Taycan sports a "Coke-bottle" design and adopts the "small head on wide shoulders" stance of the iconic Porsche 911.

A combination of adjustable air intakes and a variable rear spoiler gives the Taycan a drag coefficient of 0.22, making it the most aerodynamic Porsche, the automaker said. An adjustable air suspension reduces the car's frontal surface area by lowering the vehicle in two stages at higher speeds.

"Foot garages" — recesses in the battery in the rear foot well — lower the car's height and allow for a sports-car like design characteristic of Porsche coupes. The Taycan sits 1.6 inches lower than the four-door Porsche Panamera.

Powertrain

The heart of the Taycan is a 93.4 kilowatt-hour lithium ion battery, bookended by two electric motors, one on each axle. It is the first production vehicle capable of charging at 800 volts, double that of typical EVs. This reduces charging times and shrinks weight and installation space required for cabling.

The battery can be recharged from 5 to 80 percent in 22.5 minutes using high-power chargers, with a maximum charging capacity of 270 kW.

Porsche wants to stretch the charging capacity and squeeze more power out of the battery as battery technology evolves.

"We are working with a battery supplier to get more and more power out of the battery," said Joachim Kramer, Porsche's director of power electronics for the Taycan.

Like Tesla's EVs, the Taycan can automatically warm the battery before and during a fast-charging session to maximize charging speeds.

The charging power of a lithium ion battery is dependent on the temperature of the battery, Kramer said. The colder the battery gets, the lower its ability to absorb power.

Kramer said, "You want to have the battery in a sweet spot of a relatively high temperature" for optimal charging."

Taycan Turbo

HP: Up to 670

0-60 mph: 3.0 seconds

Range: Up to 280 miles (WLTP)

Top track speed: 161 mph

Taycan Turbo S

HP: Up to 750

0-60 mph: 2.6 seconds

Range: Up to 256 miles (WLTP)

Top track speed: 161 mph

PHOTO GALLERY: Porsche Taycan

Porsche has launched its first performance EV, the Taycan, which it believes will help it win new customers seeking the power of a supercar, but who also care about the environment and sustainability.

